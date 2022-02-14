Storm Dudley to bring strong winds on Wednesday, with warnings in place for multiple counties

An Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal on Wednesday as #StormDudley brings a spell of very strong winds.



Wind warnings also in place for NI.

See warning details ⚠️⬇️https://t.co/yFuajDc5fG pic.twitter.com/tGAa20suA9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 14, 2022

MULTIPLE WIND WARNINGS have been issued by Met Éireann for Wednesday, with Storm Dudley set to hit counties on the west coast and in Northern Ireland.

A Status Orange wind warning will be in place for Donegal from 9pm on Wednesday, with wind speeds of up to 80km/h and gusts up to 130km/h expected to hit the county.

Met Éireann have predicted some coastal flooding in the county due to a combination of high tide and strong winds.

Status Yellow warnings will come into effect in Clare, Galway and Mayo at 12pm on Wednesday, with average wind speeds of between 50 and 65km/h expected, while damaging gusts of between 60 and 110km/h will also hit the three counties.

Coastal flooding is also expected, according to the forecaster.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has put Amber wind warnings in place for Antrim and Derry, while Yellow warnings are in place for Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

These warnings will be in place from 3pm on Wednesday.

With the warnings in place, the Road Safety Authority has asked road users to act with caution over the next few days.

In a statement, the RSA have asked road users in counties impacted by the warnings to check local traffic information and the weather conditions before setting off on a journey.

They have advised motorists to:

Be careful as control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways.

Beware of objects being blown onto the road.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are advised to consider postponing any journey until weather conditions improve, and if going out to wear bright clothing with reflective armbands/belt.