#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 14 February 2022
Advertisement

Storm Dudley to bring strong winds on Wednesday, with warnings in place for multiple counties

Met Éireann have placed wind warnings on four counties, which will come into effect this Wednesday.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 14 Feb 2022, 1:09 PM
11 minutes ago 2,514 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5682661

MULTIPLE WIND WARNINGS have been issued by Met Éireann for Wednesday, with Storm Dudley set to hit counties on the west coast and in Northern Ireland.

A Status Orange wind warning will be in place for Donegal from 9pm on Wednesday, with wind speeds of up to 80km/h and gusts up to 130km/h expected to hit the county.

Met Éireann have predicted some coastal flooding in the county due to a combination of high tide and strong winds.

Status Yellow warnings will come into effect in Clare, Galway and Mayo at 12pm on Wednesday, with average wind speeds of between 50 and 65km/h expected, while damaging gusts of between 60 and 110km/h will also hit the three counties.

Coastal flooding is also expected, according to the forecaster.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has put Amber wind warnings in place for Antrim and Derry, while Yellow warnings are in place for Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

These warnings will be in place from 3pm on Wednesday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

With the warnings in place, the Road Safety Authority has asked road users to act with caution over the next few days.

In a statement, the RSA have asked road users in counties impacted by the warnings to check local traffic information and the weather conditions before setting off on a journey.

They have advised motorists to:

  • Be careful as control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways.
  • Beware of objects being blown onto the road.
  • Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.
  • Allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.
  • If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it.
  • Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are advised to consider postponing any journey until weather conditions improve, and if going out to wear bright clothing with reflective armbands/belt.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie