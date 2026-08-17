Seven people injured after three cars collide in Co Kerry

SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE been injured after three cars crashed into each other in Co Kerry.

The collision happened in Kilmanihan West, Knocknagoshel, Co Kerry on Sunday at approximately 4pm.

At least seven people were taken to University Hospital Kerry.

The driver of vehicle one, a man in his 30s, was hospitalised with serious injuries.

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Two women in their 40s and 30s were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At least four other people – the other drivers and passengers – were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 in the area of Kilmanihan West, Knocknagoshel between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday 16 August 2026 are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.