SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has written to the Taoiseach urging him to reconvene Dáil Éireann after storm Éowyn.

Around 100,000 people are still without water while close to 250,000 people are still without power across the country after the storm struck on Friday.

While ESB said the vast majority of those impacted by Storm Éowyn will have their supply restored by Friday, it expects that around 100,000 customers will have to wait until the following week.

Dáil Éireann is not sitting this week, as is normal practice after a new government has been put in place, to allow the new ministers get to grips with their new briefs.

However given the widespread disruption following Friday’s storm, Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, Aontú and Independent Ireland have all called for the Dáil to get back to business sooner.

In a post on X, McDonald noted the emergencies facing households across the country and the uncertainty over further days without water or electricity.

“TDs must be given the opportunity to raise these issues and concerns directly with government and to engage on the responses and supports needed,” McDonald said.

In a statement, acting leader of the Social Democrats Cian O’Callaghan said it “beggars belief that, in the midst of this crisis, there are no plans for the Dáil to sit.”

O’Callaghan said families and communities are being left to pick up the pieces following the storm, which was one of the most powerful and damaging wind events to hit the country in nearly 200 years.

He said it is “critical” that the Dáil sits to discuss emergency supports.

Likewise, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín also called for the Dáil to be recalled.

The Meath West TD said that despite the efforts of ESB and its staff, the reconnection of electricity is “not nearly fast enough”, adding that it is “incredible” that the Dáil is not sitting “at this time of crisis”.

“We have received so many reports of older people and people with disabilities living in homes without any power or water. Many businesses still can’t reopen. There is growing frustration amongst people at the slow pace of reconnection,” Tóibín said in a statement.

“The government is the administration of this country. How can the Dáil administer anything if it’s not sitting. How can TDs properly hold the government to account if it’s not even meeting?” he asked.

Independent Ireland leader Micheal Collins also called for the Dáil to reconvene and said the government had failed to prepare and respond effectively for the storm, leaving communities in “chaos”.

“Families are enduring freezing temperatures without heating, and essential services are disrupted. This is unacceptable,” the Cork South West TD said.