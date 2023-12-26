Advertisement
A status yellow warning will be in place for the entire island tomorrow. Met Éireann
Storm Gerrit: Wind and rain warning issued for all counties

Heavy rain tonight could cause localised flooding, and strong southernly winds combined with spring tides could lead to coastal flooding.
WEATHER WARNINGS WILL be in place for the entire island of Ireland over the next two days as Storm Gerrit brings heavy rain and strong winds.

A status yellow warning comes into effect at 8pm tonight for all counties covered by Met Éireann.

The forecaster is warning that heavy rain tonight could cause localised flooding, and strong southernly winds combined with spring tides could lead to coastal flooding.

Temperatures will fall to between 1 and 4 degrees overnight, before warming rapidly to as high as 10 degrees by dawn on Wednesday.

Squally showers and strong winds are expected to continue through Wednesday.

The warning is extended to Northern Ireland from 10am tomorrow, with the UK Met Office advising that the storm is likely to cause some disruption.

Thursday is expected to be an unsettled, mixed bag – Met Éireann’s forecast currently predicts bright spells, widespread showers, gusty winds, hail, thunder, and some wintry falls on mountains.

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
