Stormont First Minister Paul Givan’s resignation comes into effect

THE STORMONT EXECUTIVE has formally been shorn of governing powers after DUP First Minister Paul Givan quit the administration.

Givan’s resignation came into effect at midnight and automatically removed Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from her position as well.

Other Stormont ministers can remain in post but the Executive can no longer meet and is unable to take significant policy decisions.

The move by the Lagan Valley MLA is part of the DUP’s escalating protest strategy against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

His announcement on Thursday came 24 hours after Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots acted unilaterally to order a halt to agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports required under the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Civil servants have yet to implement the instruction, pending legal clarity on their obligations, and checks are continuing.

Justifying his departure, Givan said the protocol, which has created trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, had undermined a cornerstone of powersharing in the region – governance with the consent of both nationalists and unionists.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme that his party had been “very patient” about the issue of the protocol in recent months.

“It is causing societal damage to Northern Ireland, and yet we’ve waited months and months and months, and no progress has been made in the talks between the UK and the EU,” he said.

“When I met Liz Truss, who was appointed by the Prime Minister’s as the chief UK negotiator at the end of last year, she asked me a straight question: ‘What is your limit here? ‘When do you need to be progress by?’

“And I gave her a firm date: 31 January. I was open with Liz Truss. I told her what we needed.”

Donaldson said he met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week to ask him what the likelihood of an agreement with the EU on the protocol by mid-February was, claiming that he was told there was “between a 20 and 30 per cent chance”.

“The EU and the Irish government, in particular, have argued for a long time that the main purpose of the protocol is to protect the Good Friday Agreement and the political institutions,” he continued.

“Despite that, the Irish Government and the Eu have completely ignored the fact that no unionist elected representative in Northern Ireland supports the protocol. There is no unionist consent for the protocol.

“That cuts right through the heart of the principle of consent and the principle of consensus which [are] right in the centre of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Flurry of activity

Givan’s resignation removed O’Neill from her job because, under Stormont’s powersharing rules, one cannot hold office without the other.

There was a flurry of activity within Givan and O’Neill’s joint office on Thursday night as the ministers pushed through some outstanding decisions before leaving office.

They confirmed the appointment of a new victims’ commissioner. Ian Jeffers, who has extensive experience in the not-for-profit sector, will take up the post for a four-year term.

The ministers also reappointed Attorney General Brenda King for a further three-year term.

Sinn Féin has denounced Givan’s move as an electoral stunt designed to consolidate DUP support in the face of recent poor opinion poll performances.

Leader Mary Lou McDonald branded the DUP tactics a “disgrace” and called for May’s already scheduled Assembly election to be brought forward.

O’Neill has invited the leaders of the other main Stormont parties, with the exception of the DUP, to a virtual meeting on Friday morning to discuss ways to potentially expedite outstanding legislation through the Assembly before the looming election.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin called Givan’s resignation “a very damaging move”, while UK Government’s Secretary for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said it was “extremely disappointing” and urged the DUP to “reinstate their First Minister immediately”.

Thursday’s events in Northern Ireland unfolded as UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic met to take stock of negotiations aimed at reducing the red tape associated with the protocol.

The pair will meet again in London next week to continue discussions.