STORMONT LEADERS HAVE led tributes to 27-year-old Sarah Montgomery as a man continues to be questioned as part of the murder investigation into her death.

The PSNI had received a report at about 2.15pm on Saturday of an unconscious woman with a serious injury inside a house in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee in north Down.

Police officers and emergency services attended but Sarah was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was a mother of two and was pregnant at the time of her death.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time and is said to be assisting with enquiries.

Sinn Féin vice president and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill said her thoughts are with Sarah’s loved ones and family.

She described Sarah as a “young woman with her whole life ahead of her, taken in the most devastating way”.

“Another family left shattered,” added O’Neill.

“Two children left without their mummy.”

O’Neill further remarked that ending violence against women and girls “must be a priority for every single person right across our society”.

Advertisement

My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Sarah Montgomery as we learn of the heartbreaking news from Donaghadee.



A young woman with her whole life ahead of her, taken in the most devastating way.



Another family left shattered. Two children left without their mummy.… — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) June 29, 2025

Deputy First Minister and DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly said her “heart goes out to Sarah’s wee children, her family and friends and all who knew her”.

“My heart breaks for Sarah,” she added.

“We know the work to tackle violence against women and girls will require a long term approach, but I am so angry at every single murder and act of violence,” said Little-Pengelly.

Elsewhere, Alliance leader Naomi Long also remarked that her “heart goes out to the loved ones of Sarah Montgomery, especially her two little children”.

“Their grief today must be unimaginable,” she added.

Meanwhile, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Tom Philips yesterday said that enquiries are at an early stage.

He said that Sarah’s family are being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues.

North Area Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus added that Sarah’s death will cause shock and concern within the community.

She said that the PSNI recognises “the profound impact that violence against women and girls has on individuals, families and wider society.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to come forward.