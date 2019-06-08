This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Over 1,700 women stripped and went skinny dipping to raise money for charity in Wicklow today

The 7th annual Strip and Dip took place earlier today at Magheramore Beach.

By Sean Murray Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 7:00 PM
23 minutes ago 4,325 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4673951

7th annual Strip and Dip Source: Caroline Quinn/PA Images

THE SUN CAME out today for the almost 2,000 women who stripped down and went for a swim at Magheramore Beach in Co Wicklow.

Around 1,750 had signed up for the annual Strip and Dip event, which raises money for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

Over €200,000 was expected to be raised for the event, bringing the money raised to date for the charity to €700,000. Aoibheann’s Pink Tie provides supports to children with cancer and their families.

7th annual Strip and Dip Source: Caroline Quinn/PA Images

This was the seventh year that the Strip and Dip was held – with just 80 women attending the first edition.

Strip and Dip is the brainchild of Deirdre Featherstone, who had a mastectomy as part of treatment for breast cancer and then decided to raise money for childhood cancer.

Last year’s event managed to attract 2,505 women to break a world record for the world’s largest skinny dip.

7th annual Strip and Dip Source: Caroline Quinn/PA Images

Organisers said: “There are a lot of women undertaking this who have been through cancer and of course lots of people who have been affected by it.  With laughter, scars, dodgy boobs, or in a lot of cases only one or none.

Dee has proved that there is life after cancer and also she continues to raise awareness of how important it is for ladies to get checked.  It’s a magical day for all involved and a closed format. So only ladies allowed!

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

