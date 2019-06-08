Over 1,700 women stripped and went skinny dipping to raise money for charity in Wicklow today

Source: Caroline Quinn/PA Images

THE SUN CAME out today for the almost 2,000 women who stripped down and went for a swim at Magheramore Beach in Co Wicklow.

Around 1,750 had signed up for the annual Strip and Dip event, which raises money for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

Over €200,000 was expected to be raised for the event, bringing the money raised to date for the charity to €700,000. Aoibheann’s Pink Tie provides supports to children with cancer and their families.

Source: Caroline Quinn/PA Images

This was the seventh year that the Strip and Dip was held – with just 80 women attending the first edition.

Strip and Dip is the brainchild of Deirdre Featherstone, who had a mastectomy as part of treatment for breast cancer and then decided to raise money for childhood cancer.

Last year’s event managed to attract 2,505 women to break a world record for the world’s largest skinny dip.

Source: Caroline Quinn/PA Images

Organisers said: “There are a lot of women undertaking this who have been through cancer and of course lots of people who have been affected by it. With laughter, scars, dodgy boobs, or in a lot of cases only one or none.