This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Student nurses on placement WILL be paid for duration of Covid-19 crisis

Student nurses and midwives will be offered a contract as a healthcare assistant.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 7,461 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5058882
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has said that student nurses and midwives completing placements during the Covid-19 outbreak will be paid.

Hundreds of student nurses across the country are set to begin their unpaid work placements this month and some have already started.

Although this is a common practice – doing unpaid work to earn enough hours to become fully qualified – the public health crisis affecting the country led to calls for this to be changed.

Harris has now confirmed that all student nurses and midwives will be offered a contract as a healthcare assistant (HCA) and be paid accordingly. HCAs are paid €28,000 a year.

Students will complete their placement in a HCA role and continue to complete the course.

The Department of Health says there are about 4,000 student nurses.

“We need all hands on deck through this challenging period,” Harris said this afternoon. 

This is an offer and not an obligation. But I know so many of our student nurses want to play their role as we navigate our way through these difficult times. Our healthcare professionals have shown immense leadership and I will do everything I can to support them.

Today’s announcement and comes following pressure from groups such as the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The INMO had argued that students taking up roles should be paid and protected as employees, if that is the role they are undertaking. 

Student nurses will be asked to apply online through the HSE’s On Call initiative.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie