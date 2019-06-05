This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Death toll following crackdown on sit-in protest at Sudanese army base rises to 101

Protesters had gathered to demand a handover to civilian rule in the country.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 10:19 PM
Burning tires set alight by protesters near Khartoum's army headquarters in Sudan
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

THE DEATH TOLL following a crackdown on Sudanese protesters carried out by security forces has risen to 101 people.

Violence broke out after security forces broke up a sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum on Monday, when demonstrators demanded a handover to civilian rule in the country.

The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors revealed the latest figure after reporting that 40 bodies had been recovered from the Nile following the violence, although the group gave no further details.

Meanwhile, the commander of the paramilitary forces accused of the crackdown on demonstrators insisted that the country would not be allowed to slip into “chaos”.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy chief of Sudan’s ruling military council, leads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which protesters said was responsible for the “bloody massacre”.

“We will not allow chaos… we must impose the authority of the state through law,” the commander, known as Himediti, told troops in a televised address.

The general singled out makeshift barricades erected across streets by demonstrators that are aimed at blocking the security forces.

The RSF are paramilitary groups with origins in the Janjaweed militia accused of abuses during the 16-year-old conflict in Darfur.

Sudan’s military council has controlled the country since ousting veteran president Omar al-Bashir in April after months of protests against his authoritarian rule.

It has now ditched an agreement for a three-year transition period to a civilian administration and instead is pushing for an election to take place in nine months.

- © AFP 2019

