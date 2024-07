THE SUMMER ECONOMIC Statement (SES), which essentially sets out how much money the government has to spend in this year’s Budget, will be unveiled this morning.

Coalition leaders signed off on the statement at their weekly meeting last night.

Newly appointed Finance Minister Jack Chambers is straight into the deep end in his new role and will set out what the core Budget package will be in terms of recurring expenditure and the overall taxation package.

Chambers, along with Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, will set out the parameters for October’s Budget after Cabinet meets today.

The Government announced last week that the Budget will be held a week earlier than usual.

All eyes will be on the spending rules, which the Government has breached in the past, in particular one which limits increases in State spending to a maximum of 5% a year.

Bodies such as the Central Bank and Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) have issued serious warnings about the consequences of spending too much public money.

However, with this being the last Budget of this Government, it is expected that some pre-election big ticket items will be on the list.

According to Chambers, the Government intends to “give workers and families a break” in terms of income tax reductions in the Budget.

In his first press conference as Finance Minister, he also stressed that the main focus will be on sustainability.

Chambers said the Irish economy is currently in a “good space” but that “the Irish people want to see that sustained for many years, not to see a cycle where we are giving something in one year and that’s undermined in a few years’ time.”

Although inflation has come down, Taoiseach Simon Harris said some prices remain high and this is something that will be factored into the budget negotiations.

“Inflation has levelled at 2% but there are certain aspects of the cost of living which are still persisting, in terms of the prices of certain goods and services that people face,” Chambers said last week.

Hospital waiting lists

Separately, Cabinet will hear an update on overcrowding at hospitals and emergency departments, with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to say that overcrowding in hospital emergency departments fell by 14% – or 7,800 fewer patients – during the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2023.

Donnelly will tell Cabinet that this reduction was achieved despite a 62,000 increase – or 10% rise – in the number of patients presenting to emergency departments.

Some hospitals significantly outperformed the national average.

The memo being brought by the minister will outline the various factors that have contributed to the improved national performance, including more staff, more beds and better rostering, as well as better operational grip and management at individual hospitals.

It is understood that Donnelly will highlight how calls for more working at weekends angered medical unions, who claimed weekend working was already routine.

But the minister will say that there were attempts to restrict the number of weekends that consultants could be asked to work under the new consultant contract.

Donnelly will also say that he insisted on there being no cap on weekend working in the new consultant contract and that weekend discharging has increased by almost 20% this year.

Hen Harriers

On a separate issue, Ministers Darragh O’Brien and Malcolm Noonan will update their Cabinet colleagues on the new Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan, which will be implemented by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

A national survey in 2022 estimated there were between 85 and 106 breeding pairs of the endangered ground-nesting bird in the Republic.

If current trends continue, the bird could go extinct within 25 years, ministers are to be told.

The hen harrier typically breeds in open upland bog, heather moorland, and associated habitats. The plan aims to improve the long-term prospects for hen harriers.