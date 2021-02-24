#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 24 February 2021
Advertisement

Summer schools part of England's plan to help children catch up on lost learning

Johnson pledged an extra £400 million of funding as part of the Government’s catch-up programme.

By Press Association Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 8:18 AM
36 minutes ago 4,385 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5363596
Johnson takes part in an online class during a visit to Sedgehill School in Lewisham, south east London yesterday.
Image: PA
Johnson takes part in an online class during a visit to Sedgehill School in Lewisham, south east London yesterday.
Johnson takes part in an online class during a visit to Sedgehill School in Lewisham, south east London yesterday.
Image: PA

SECONDARY SCHOOLS IN England are to be given funding to run summer schools under plans to help children catch up on lost learning.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged an extra £400 million of funding – on top of the £300 million announced in January – as part of an education recovery plan following months of school closures.

Summer classes will be introduced for pupils who need it the most, such as incoming Year 7 pupils, while one-to-one and small group tutoring schemes will be expanded.

The government considered a variety of options as part of its catch-up plans – including extended school days and shorter summer holidays – but neither proposal was included in the details set out today. 

Education leaders called the package of measures “a promising start”, but warned recovery cannot happen in a single summer.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

Our package of measures will deliver vital support to the children and young people who need it most, making sure everyone has the same opportunity to fulfil their potential no matter their background.

The funding announcement comes as ministers consider the ethical issues surrounding the possible introduction of vaccine passports under further plans to get England back on track.

Johnson has tasked senior minister Michael Gove with leading a review into the “complex” issues surrounding “Covid status certificates”, with the NHS app potentially being used to display vaccination status or latest coronavirus test results.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

According to The Sun, ministers are hopeful of packing out stadia and live venues later this year – including Wembley for the European Championship football final on 11 July – by using the app to prove attendees have been jabbed or tested negative for Covid.

It is understood that Gove’s review into vaccine passports will investigate whether businesses such as pubs and theatres could be prohibited from making access conditional on vaccination alone.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie