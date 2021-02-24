Summer schools part of England's plan to help children catch up on lost learning

Johnson takes part in an online class during a visit to Sedgehill School in Lewisham, south east London yesterday.

SECONDARY SCHOOLS IN England are to be given funding to run summer schools under plans to help children catch up on lost learning.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged an extra £400 million of funding – on top of the £300 million announced in January – as part of an education recovery plan following months of school closures.

Summer classes will be introduced for pupils who need it the most, such as incoming Year 7 pupils, while one-to-one and small group tutoring schemes will be expanded.

The government considered a variety of options as part of its catch-up plans – including extended school days and shorter summer holidays – but neither proposal was included in the details set out today.

Education leaders called the package of measures “a promising start”, but warned recovery cannot happen in a single summer.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

Our package of measures will deliver vital support to the children and young people who need it most, making sure everyone has the same opportunity to fulfil their potential no matter their background.

The funding announcement comes as ministers consider the ethical issues surrounding the possible introduction of vaccine passports under further plans to get England back on track.

Johnson has tasked senior minister Michael Gove with leading a review into the “complex” issues surrounding “Covid status certificates”, with the NHS app potentially being used to display vaccination status or latest coronavirus test results.

According to The Sun, ministers are hopeful of packing out stadia and live venues later this year – including Wembley for the European Championship football final on 11 July – by using the app to prove attendees have been jabbed or tested negative for Covid.

It is understood that Gove’s review into vaccine passports will investigate whether businesses such as pubs and theatres could be prohibited from making access conditional on vaccination alone.