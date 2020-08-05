This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Temperatures to reach 24 degrees later this week - but we won't escape the rain either

The outlook for the weekend is looking good, but we’re still set for some rain in the coming days.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 7:37 AM
1 hour ago 8,914 Views 1 Comment
File photo. We're set for some dry, sunny weather at times in the coming days.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. We're set for some dry, sunny weather at times in the coming days.
File photo. We're set for some dry, sunny weather at times in the coming days.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

IT’S GOING TO be very mild in the coming days, but we’re also set for bouts of heavy rain too according to Met Éireann

The rain today, which will be heavy at times, will be focused particularly over the southern half of the country this morning but this is expected to clear the west by the afternoon and the east by mid-afternoon.

Then it is expected to be a dry day with sunny sells, with temperatures between 17 and 22 degrees and highest in the east and southeast.

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells, and temperatures between 9 to 11 degrees.

It looks set to be a fine day tomorrow, with mainly dry, warm and sunny weather forecast.

Top temperatures will range between 19 to 24 degrees, with the north and midlands enjoying the hottest weather. 

Friday will see rain in the west and north that will eventually move eastwards before clearing in the evening.

Temperatures will still range between 18 and 24 degrees.

On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will remain in the 20s with sunshine and dry weather forecast with next week’s outlook promising a “good deal of dry weather”, Met Éireann said. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

