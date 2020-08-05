Temperatures to reach 24 degrees later this week - but we won't escape the rain either

File photo. We're set for some dry, sunny weather at times in the coming days.

IT’S GOING TO be very mild in the coming days, but we’re also set for bouts of heavy rain too according to Met Éireann.

The rain today, which will be heavy at times, will be focused particularly over the southern half of the country this morning but this is expected to clear the west by the afternoon and the east by mid-afternoon.

Then it is expected to be a dry day with sunny sells, with temperatures between 17 and 22 degrees and highest in the east and southeast.

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells, and temperatures between 9 to 11 degrees.

It looks set to be a fine day tomorrow, with mainly dry, warm and sunny weather forecast.

Top temperatures will range between 19 to 24 degrees, with the north and midlands enjoying the hottest weather.

Friday will see rain in the west and north that will eventually move eastwards before clearing in the evening.

Temperatures will still range between 18 and 24 degrees.

On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will remain in the 20s with sunshine and dry weather forecast with next week’s outlook promising a “good deal of dry weather”, Met Éireann said.