Mostly sunny but cold weather expected this weekend as people told to stay at home

TODAY AND TOMORROW are set to be sunny but cold with a moderate breeze as further restrictive measures begin for people across the country.

Met Éireann has forecast that today will be generally dry with some cloud and good spells of sunshine. It will be cold with a brisk northeast breeze, which will be stronger in coastal areas.

Temperatures will reach eight to ten degrees at most in the north and east and will be milder in the south and west with highs of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will be cold and dry with long clear spells. There might be some patchy frost particularly in the north of the country.

There will be good spells of sunshine across most of Ireland tomorrow, but with some clouds in the south and east.

Temperatures will reach highs of five to seven degrees in Ulster and east Leinster and seven to nine degrees elsewhere, which is quite cold for this time of year according to the forecaster.

Next week will start out cold, frosty but mostly sunny on Monday with cloud increasing in the afternoon.

As of midnight, people are now told to stay at home except in certain circumstances.

Further restrictive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 were announced last night by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to stay in place until 12 April.

Limited circumstances in which people can leave their homes include travelling to essential work, shopping for essential food, brief individual exercise within 2km of your home and for farming purposes.