LAST NIGHT’S FULL moon dazzled onlookers around the world.

A ‘supermoon’, as it’s become known, occurs when the moon is closest to earth on its orbit and there’s also a full moon in the sky.

The phenomenon makes the moon appear larger and brighter and photographers across Ireland and the world were out capturing it in the September sky.

A spate of astronomical phenomenons have graced Ireland in recent months, with more set to arrive.

Poolbeg Towers, Dublin

The Stacks, Tralee, Co Kerry

Lambay Island, North Dublin

Super moon rising over Lambay island in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/StJ24r0cSW — David Shevlin (@davidshevlin15) September 17, 2024

Belfast Lough, Co Antrim

Full Moon tonight shining across Belfast Lough pic.twitter.com/zEfTEoZ6rM — Mukesh Sharma MBE DL (@mukeshji147) September 17, 2024

Lurgan, Co Armagh

Mourneview Park Alamy Alamy

New York City

Alamy Alamy

Istanbul, Turkey

Alamy Alamy

Glastonbury, Somerset, UK

St Michael's Tower Alamy Alamy