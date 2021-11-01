Poll: Have you been affected by supply chain disruption?

BETWEEN BREXIT AND the Covid-19 pandemic supply chains have taken a battering in recent years.

In The Journal today experts warned consumers and businesses that they can expect little relief from the supply bottlenecks and disruption in the short term.

Major congestion at Antwerp and Rotterdam ports continues to delay the flow of goods from Asia to Ireland.

Once the goods arrive in Ireland, a long-flagged shortage of truck drivers — exacerbated by Brexit and the pandemic — is causing further delays.

“Whereas we used to be able to ring one of our [trucking companies] and get a delivery, even within the next 48 hours without problems. You’re talking now potentially a week to get something delivered,” Kevin Brady, managing director at Woodland Group’s Irish arm, explained.

So, today we’re asking: Have you been affected by supply chain disruption?

