NEW RESEARCH SUGGESTS the stigma around drug addiction may be dissipating, as only a third of people believe those who are drug dependent only have themselves to blame.

The figure is down from 57% in similar research carried out in 2000 by Merchants Quay Ireland.

Meanwhile, 43% of those surveyed believe that those who are drug dependent are not given a fair chance in society. That’s up from 31%.

There was only a slight reduction in the number of people who said they tend to avoid people who are drug dependent or would be bothered by living near someone who is.

Half of survey respondents said people who are drug dependent really scare them, down from 66% in 2000.

Just over a third of respondents still believe in tougher sentences for those who use drugs, down from 51%.

Merchants Quay CEO Eddie Mullins said stigma remains a “real and pressing concern” for those in addiction in Ireland.

Advertisement

“While levels are stigma are falling, we found that around one third believed people who are drug dependent have only themselves to blame.

“This stigma has very negative effects on those in addiction, and leads to exclusion from certain services and society in general.

“When societal views become internalised by people who are drug dependent this can lead to social isolation, and stigmatising social views can lead to discrimination and decreased opportunities.”

Despite this, Mullins said there has been an increase in support for a health-led approach, with harm reduction strategies such as needle exchange services.

“The fall in levels of stigma shows that a health-led approach to the problem is working and that this approach should be intensified.

“These findings support the call for the expansion of public health services, including low-threshold treatment access, harm reduction programs, and integrated care models”.

Merchants Quay is calling for policy change so that all individuals with drug addiction have access to treatment services based on clinical need, regardless of their ability to abstain from drug use.

It also wants more medically supervised injection centres and free needle and syringe programmes. The first centre opened in Dublin city centre in December.

Education in schools and public awareness campaigns would also help with early intervention and lead to better outcomes for people who become addicted, Merchants Quay says.