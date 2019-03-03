Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday

Susan O'Donoghue was last seen on Thursday afternoon.

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing a 47-year-old woman who’s been missing since Thursday.

Susan O’Donoghue was last seen near Dillons Cross, Cork city at about 4.30pm on Thursday 28 February.

She is described as being approximately 5’5”, with short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a purple jacket, jeans and runners.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 0214522000 or any garda station.