This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday

Susan O’Donoghue was last seen near Dillons Cross in Cork city.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 7:00 PM
27 minutes ago 2,280 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4522382
Susan O'Donoghue was last seen on Thursday afternoon.
Image: Garda Press Office
Susan O'Donoghue was last seen on Thursday afternoon.
Susan O'Donoghue was last seen on Thursday afternoon.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing a 47-year-old woman who’s been missing since Thursday. 

Susan O’Donoghue was last seen near Dillons Cross, Cork city at about 4.30pm on Thursday 28 February. 

She is described as being approximately 5’5”, with short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a purple jacket, jeans and runners.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 0214522000 or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Students say Dublin Buses are not stopping for them outside UCD at night
    62,099  85
    2
    		Jacqueline Connolly says a witness possibly saw Alan Hawe driving his car after killing Clodagh and the boys
    52,882  29
    3
    		Heavy rain, sleet and snow forecast today, with temperatures dropping to freezing tonight
    47,554  45
    Fora
    1
    		How protein bars and healthy snacks have muscled their way onto sweet counters
    384  0
    2
    		How to manage your brand story when the CEO goes rogue
    84  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Kerry v Monaghan, Dublin v Roscommon - Sunday GAA football match tracker
    71,291  40
    2
    		As It Happened: Clare v Limerick, Dublin v Laois and Carlow v Offaly - Sunday hurling match tracker
    65,874  6
    3
    		As it happened: Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League
    40,632  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you about the worst beauty product you've ever used, and some of them will surprise you
    6,465  1
    2
    		When did Beyoncé become the Beyoncé we know today?
    5,121  0
    3
    		Hair health 101: we asked two experts about the reasons and remedies for female hair loss
    2,984  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man convicted of raping 15-year-old at house party has appeal dismissed
    Man convicted of raping 15-year-old at house party has appeal dismissed
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    GARDAí
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday
    9 people arrested and cannabis plants worth €640,000 seized in organised crime crackdown
    DUBLIN
    Dublin draw on experience to overcome spirited Westmeath challenge and extend winning run
    Dublin draw on experience to overcome spirited Westmeath challenge and extend winning run
    Sutcliffe and Moran strike late as Dublin end league campaign on high against Laois
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    LIMERICK
    As It Happened: Clare v Limerick, Dublin v Laois and Carlow v Offaly - Sunday hurling match tracker
    As It Happened: Clare v Limerick, Dublin v Laois and Carlow v Offaly - Sunday hurling match tracker
    Dominant Derry continue their 100% record and seal promotion to Division 3
    Three people arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie