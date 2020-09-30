Houses evacuated after suspect device was found in Drogheda last night

HOUSES WERE EVACUATED in Drogheda last night after a suspect device was discovered at a residential premises in the Moneymore area.
Gardaí attended the scene at approximately 8.30pm yesterday.
The nearby area was evacuated as a precaution and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was requested to attend.
The device has since been removed by the Army EOD team for analysis, and a technical examination of the scene was completed.
Investigations are ongoing.
