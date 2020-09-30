#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 30 September 2020
Houses evacuated after suspect device was found in Drogheda last night

Gardaí and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 8:32 AM
20 minutes ago 1,519 Views No Comments
file-pics-army-bomb-disposal File photo of a member of the Army Bomb Disposal Team. Source: David Jones/Defence Forces via RollingNews.ie

HOUSES WERE EVACUATED in Drogheda last night after a suspect device was discovered at a residential premises in the Moneymore area.

Gardaí attended the scene at approximately 8.30pm yesterday.

The nearby area was evacuated as a precaution and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was requested to attend.

The device has since been removed by the Army EOD team for analysis, and a technical examination of the scene was completed.

Investigations are ongoing.

