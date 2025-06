POLICE IN MINNESOTA have caught the suspected killer of a Democratic politician and her husband, US media reported overnight, ending a nearly two-day manhunt.

The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, was captured alive in a rural area where a large contingent of local, state and federal agents had been searching throughout the day.

“There was no use of force by any member of law enforcement that was out there, and the suspect was taken into custody without an use of force,” Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Geiger told a press conference.

Speaker in the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman (55) and her husband Mark were both shot and killed on Saturday by a gunman who called to their home, reportedly posing as a police officer.

Democratic State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also shot and wounded at their home in nearby Champlin on the same day.

This is a breaking story with more to follow.

With reporting from AFP