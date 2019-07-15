This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 15 July, 2019
Man (27) arrested on suspicion of murdering American scientist whose body was found in WWII bunker

The body of Suzanne Eaton was found in the bunker in early July.

By AFP Monday 15 Jul 2019, 7:30 PM
11 minutes ago 1,045 Views No Comments
Image: AP
Image: AP

GREEK POLICE HAVE arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of the murder of an American scientist whose body was found in an abandoned WWII bunker on the island of Crete in early July.

The body of Suzanne Eaton, a molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University, was found near the city of Chania nearly a week after she was last seen by friends on July 2.

Eaton, 59, had been attending a conference in the city.

Police said they had detained a Crete local for questioning in Chania.

“The death seems to have been caused by asphyxiation,” police said in a statement. They added that the motive appeared to have been “sexual abuse”.

Eaton was found inside a cave complex near the settlement of Xamoudochori, a short distance from the nearest road, deepening suspicion that she was killed elsewhere and hidden there.

The little-known bunker had been used by German occupation forces during World War II.

According to media reports, an examination of her remains indicated that her mouth and nose had been blocked.

She is survived by her husband, British scientist Anthony Hyman, and two sons.

In a statement released after her death, the Max Planck Institute said it was “deeply shocked and disturbed by this tragic event”.

- © AFP, 2019

