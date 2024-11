THE SOCIETY OF Saint Vincent de Paul launched its annual winter appeal today, saying the charity is expecting a record number of calls this year – mostly requesting help with food and energy during the festive season.

SVP National President Rose McGowan said that while the one-off payments announced in the Budget were welcome, they fell far short of what’s needed to address the continuing cost-of-living crisis.

“We would prefer that it is weekly payments, which means people can budget. It’s up to the government though,” McGowan told The Journal today.

“There are many people who will continue to struggle to meet basic family expenses. particularly on special occasions such as Christmas.

“Those hardest hit will include one parent-families, low-income workers; households on fixed social welfare incomes; low-income households in rural areas; people with disabilities and their carers.

“That is why we are seeking donations to help families pay for food, heat their homes and ensure their children get a decent Christmas.”

The charity had recorded over 180,000 requests for help by October – up 1.4% on the same time last year.

“Help with food and energy continue to be the main reasons,” McGowan said.

Broadcasters Marty Whelan and Mary Kennedy were on hand to launch the appeal, alongside fellow presenter and podcaster Doireann Garrihy.

Adding his voice to calls to support the appeal Whelan told The Journal:

“I think if there are problems, there should be long term solutions. If people are in difficulty and you can help them now, help them now, but let’s also work in the long term.”