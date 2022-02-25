#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 February 2022
Advertisement

Dublin's Helix theatre cancels Royal Moscow Ballet performance 'in solidarity' with Ukraine

The theatre, which is owned by DCU, said customers will be refunded as soon as possible.

By Ian Curran Friday 25 Feb 2022, 1:59 PM
18 minutes ago 2,278 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5693849
Image: Wim Lanser/Facebook
Image: Wim Lanser/Facebook

THE HELIX THEATRE in Dublin has cancelled a performance of Swan Lake tonight by the Royal Moscow Ballet this evening in “solidarity with the people of Ukraine”.

In a statement this afternoon, the Collins Avenue venue — which is owned by Dublin City University — said customers have been emailed and refunds will be issued “as soon as possible”.

“The Royal Moscow Ballet has been touring Ireland annually for over 10 years,” the theatre said in a statement.

“The company is made up of many different nationalities — Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Uzbeks, Japanese, Irish and Polish cast and crew, who have travelled, worked and lived together for years.

“However, as a result of the truly shocking events that are unfolding in Ukraine, is it crucial that Dublin City University and all civilised countries takes all practical steps to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and send an unambiguous message to the Russian Government that their deplorable actions have consequences that will have an impact across political, economic, sporting and cultural spheres at all levels.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Russia’s assault on Ukraine entered a second today.

A wide range of economic sanctions have been announced by the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom in response to the invasion.

Earlier this afternoon, the Kremlin announced it is ready to negotiate with Ukraine and to send a high-level delegation to Minsk for talks.

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie