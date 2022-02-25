Dublin's Helix theatre cancels Royal Moscow Ballet performance 'in solidarity' with Ukraine

THE HELIX THEATRE in Dublin has cancelled a performance of Swan Lake tonight by the Royal Moscow Ballet this evening in “solidarity with the people of Ukraine”.

In a statement this afternoon, the Collins Avenue venue — which is owned by Dublin City University — said customers have been emailed and refunds will be issued “as soon as possible”.

“The Royal Moscow Ballet has been touring Ireland annually for over 10 years,” the theatre said in a statement.

“The company is made up of many different nationalities — Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Uzbeks, Japanese, Irish and Polish cast and crew, who have travelled, worked and lived together for years.

Statement regarding tonight's performance of Swan Lake by the Royal Moscow Ballet at The Helix. pic.twitter.com/gW3QAhHaQ8 — The Helix (@TheHelixDublin) February 25, 2022

“However, as a result of the truly shocking events that are unfolding in Ukraine, is it crucial that Dublin City University and all civilised countries takes all practical steps to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and send an unambiguous message to the Russian Government that their deplorable actions have consequences that will have an impact across political, economic, sporting and cultural spheres at all levels.”

Russia’s assault on Ukraine entered a second today.

A wide range of economic sanctions have been announced by the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom in response to the invasion.

Earlier this afternoon, the Kremlin announced it is ready to negotiate with Ukraine and to send a high-level delegation to Minsk for talks.