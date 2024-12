IRISH WATER SAFETY groups have issued a joint appeal to sea swimmers and coastal walkers over Christmas, urging caution in or near water and at the coast across the country.

Thousands of swimmers are set to brave the chilly waters on Christmas morning, with thousands more expected to wrap up for a festive walk on Wednesday.

The Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and the RNLI are jointly urging people to be mindful of the potential risks and be aware of their personal safety in planning and participating in any water-based or coastal activities.

Those taking part in winter dips or swims are advised to check the weather and tides, wear bright clothing, never swim alone and to stay warm before and after entering the water.

For those planning on enjoying a festive coastal walk, the advice is to stay well back from stormy seas and cliff edges, be aware of slippery paths and take a fully charged phone with you.

Clare McGrath, Water Safety Ireland’s Chair said it is important that everyone “plans and prepares accordingly” so they can enjoy themselves and come and go safely.

“Following simple tips such as checking the weather in advance, letting someone know where you are going and when you are due back and acclimatising slowly when entering the water when swimming or dipping, will all contribute to ensuring your overall safety,” McGrath said.

“For walkers and runners, it is important to know that tide times and heights can vary and can easily catch you out, so always check tables in advance to avoid getting cut off and stranded. While you’re out, be aware of your surroundings and the tide’s direction.”

The Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and RNLI will remain on call 24 hours a day over the Christmas period.