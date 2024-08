IRELAND’S FIRST EVER national swimming strategy will be revealed later today, as the country seeks to make pools and lessons more viable, just weeks after Team Ireland’s success in the Olympics.

Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne said that simply “getting access to a pool” will be one of the key measures of the report.

As The Journal previously reported, Ireland’s swimming facilities are nowhere near meeting demand, with a backlog from the pandemic meaning waiting lists have stubbornly stayed in place.

It’s expected that Daniel Wiffen’s historic gold in Paris and Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry’s bronze medal will make the pastime even more popular – but concerns persist over the the resources available.

Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry celebrating after her bronze medal win. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s really important not just for future Olympians, although that’ll be part of it, but also just for the general population in terms of learning to swim and water safety,” Byrne told Newstalk’s breakfast programme this morning.

He said that the swimming strategy is timely given the recent success in Paris and hat it will include a focus on lessons and coaching.

“We’ve had a number of Olympic medals in swimming in the last few weeks – I think it’s important to remember as well, in relation to the strategy, it’s been worked on for the last couple of years,” he said.

“I’m really delighted that we’re launching it in the context of Olympic success because it heightens the profile of it but also puts even more responsibility on Government to make sure that we’re ready for the next Mona McSharry, Daniel Wiffen.”

He added: “Clearly the most important factor in swimming is getting access to a pool… there’s recommendations in the strategy about work that will now take place in relation to that,” he said.