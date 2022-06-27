#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 27 June 2022
Advertisement

Swissport face trial over death of Dublin Airport worker in 2018

The case came before Dublin District Court today and the company has not indicated how it will plead.

By Tom Tuite Monday 27 Jun 2022, 4:52 PM
22 minutes ago 1,864 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5801037
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

AVIATION FIRM SWISSPORT is facing trial over the death of a worker at Dublin Airport almost four years ago who fell from a plane doorway.

Richard Gracey, 64, who lived in Balbriggan in north County Dublin but originally from the Andersonstown area in Belfast, was seriously injured from a fall at the doorway of a cargo plane on 24 November 2018.

The father of five was taken to Beaumont Hospital but later died.

The Health and Safety Authority conducted an investigation resulting in charges being brought against his employer Swissport Ireland Ltd.

It is accused of failing to provide adequate fall prevention measures at Terminal 2 when Mr Gracey was working at the cargo doorway of an Air France plane.

As a result, it is alleged Mr Gracey suffered personal injury and died.

The company is part of an international network providing airport ground, lounge hospitality and cargo handling services.

The case came before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

State solicitor Mairead White said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed the firm would face “trial on indictment” in the Circuit Court. Or it could be sent forward to the higher court for sentencing on a signed plea, should that arise.

The judge allowed a two-month adjournment for the prosecution to complete a book of evidence.

It must be served on the defendant before the District Court judge grants a return for trial order.

The charges are under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005, but the company has not yet indicated how it will plead.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie