Swissport face trial over death of Dublin Airport worker in 2018

AVIATION FIRM SWISSPORT is facing trial over the death of a worker at Dublin Airport almost four years ago who fell from a plane doorway.

Richard Gracey, 64, who lived in Balbriggan in north County Dublin but originally from the Andersonstown area in Belfast, was seriously injured from a fall at the doorway of a cargo plane on 24 November 2018.

The father of five was taken to Beaumont Hospital but later died.

Advertisement

The Health and Safety Authority conducted an investigation resulting in charges being brought against his employer Swissport Ireland Ltd.

It is accused of failing to provide adequate fall prevention measures at Terminal 2 when Mr Gracey was working at the cargo doorway of an Air France plane.

As a result, it is alleged Mr Gracey suffered personal injury and died.

The company is part of an international network providing airport ground, lounge hospitality and cargo handling services.

The case came before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

State solicitor Mairead White said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed the firm would face “trial on indictment” in the Circuit Court. Or it could be sent forward to the higher court for sentencing on a signed plea, should that arise.

The judge allowed a two-month adjournment for the prosecution to complete a book of evidence.

It must be served on the defendant before the District Court judge grants a return for trial order.

The charges are under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005, but the company has not yet indicated how it will plead.