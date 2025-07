A FATHER AND his two sons are to begin a cycle from Swords to Slovakia tomorrow in support of the Down Syndrome Centre in Swords.

The centre held a launch for the charity cycle yesterday. Kevin (70), and his two sons Niall and Gavin are cycling over 2,100km to raise funds for the centre in Swords and The Children’s Rehabilitation Centre Natalia Hlohovec Slovakia.

Niall’s four-year-old daughter Saoirse has been attending the centre, inspiring her father, uncle, and grandfather to organise the cycle.

Niall said of the centre: “They’ve changed our lives. This cycle is about giving back and making sure more children like Saoirse can get the therapy and support they deserve.”

He is self-funding the journey to allow all donations to go directly to the two charities. His wife Zuzanna is originally from Slovakia, which led to the family deciding to journey there on their charitable cycle.

Niall Kenny pictured with his wife Zuzanna and their daughter Saoirse. Triona Cussen Triona Cussen

It will take the three 21 days to complete and will see them cross through eight countries.

Speaking to The Journal, Triona Cussen of the Swords centre said that Niall and his family are aiming to raise €50,000, split equally between the two charities.

Advertisement

The Swords centre, which supports about 400 families per year, receives no government funding. It sustains itself through donations, grants, and sponsorships.

“This kind of fundraiser is huge for us,” Cussen said. “It’s a lovely idea of friendships between the two countries and connecting the two centres.”

The centre provides support through classes, groups, speech and language therapy, early education, and family supports. It serves children with Down Syndrome to birth until adulthood, but also offers support for parents and siblings of children with Down Syndrome, including for women who have received a diagnosis while still pregnant to help them prepare.

Niall pictured with traditional Slovakian dancers at yesterday's launch. Triona Cussen Triona Cussen

At the launch yesterday, there were a number of public representatives present, including TDs, the Slovakian ambassador to Ireland, and Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien. Traditional Slovakian dancers performed.

“We also have a young man called Conor who has Down Syndrome who cycled yesterday [with a group] from Ashbourne to Swords,” Cussen said. “Conor was leading the pack cycling into the centre. The whole car park was cheering and clapping as they entered. It was very beautiful and moving.

“There’s a lot of excitement around the campaign, and we’re just excited to get an update every couple of days to see which country they’re in and how they’re getting on.

“That’s essentially what it’s all about, at the heart of it. One family doing something amazing for our centre.”

You can follow along with the Kenny’s journey here, and can donate here.