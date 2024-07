APPROXIMATELY €380,000 WORTH of tablets, cocaine, heroin and cannabis were seized during an intelligence-led operation by gardaí in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 today.

A residence was searched as part of an ongoing investigation by members of the serious crime south drugs unit in Dublin into the sale and supply of controlled substances and related crime in the west Dublin area.

Advertisement

The monetary value is still subject to analysis, a spokesperson for gardaí said today.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Dublin Region.

Investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.