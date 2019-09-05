Beef farmers and meat industry set for new talks

TALKS WILL RECONVENE between the meat industry and beef farmers, agriculture minister Michael Creed announced today, after a previous deal was rejected last month.

With tensions rising as farmers blockade and picket factories over beef prices, Creed announced this morning that new talks are set to take place on 9 September.

“There has been significant engagement with stakeholders throughout the duration of this dispute and I believe that there is now a basis for the renewal of talks between the parties,” he said.

Creed warned that if the weeks-long dispute continues, it could “inflict long term damage on the sector”.

Beef Plan Movement Chairman Eamon Corley told TheJournal.ie that his organisation would enter talks again if there were no pre-conditions.

However, he warned that talks should also include the individual farmers protesting on picket lines, many of whom he said had been disappointed by last month’s talks.

“Farmers won’t want to be fooled twice,” he said. Corley suggested that for the talks to be a success “there has to be an avenue for price to be discussed”.

“Factories are going to have to realise that a sustainable price for farmers is going to have to be secured,” he added.

Earlier this week, meat processing company Kepak accused picketing farmers of damaging Ireland’s future prospects after accusing the Beef Plan Movement of blocking a visit of Chinese inspectors.

However, Beef Plan Movement leaders told TheJournal.ie that they condemned such a blockade. In recent weeks, facing the threat of legal action, the body has stepped back from organising pickets and protests.

Meat processing plants have taken to applying for injunctions against some protesters in a bid to stop individual farmers blockading factories.

Issues can be resolved, Creed said, “if processors and protesters step back from court proceedings and illegal blockades, in order to allow space for meaningful talks to proceed”.

In August, the Beef Plan Movement rejected the draft deal reached between farmers and Meat Industry Ireland.

IFA President Joe Healy last month said that the reason farmers were not happy with the previous talks is that the central issue of beef prices wasn’t addressed.

“We talk about going back into talks but it’s a waste of time going back in if we can’t talk about price. We mentioned price every time we were in there but unfortunately it couldn’t be talked about, or so we were told,” Healy said.

Creed said that his department would be contacting groups today to make arrangements for the talks.