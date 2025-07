AN ASSAULT OF an Indian man in Tallaght falsely accused of inappropriate behaviour over the weekend has been condemned as a racist attack by local representatives.

The incident on Saturday evening saw the innocent man assaulted by a group of youths in the Parkhill Road area of Kilnamanagh in south-west Dublin.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was stripped of his pants and underwear by the gang during the vicious attack.

He was brought to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of his injuries according to gardaí.

Garda sources said they’re satisfied the man was not behaving inappropriately and was wrongly targeted.

Jennifer Murray, who lives in the area, said she and others came upon the man after the incident and helped him to receive treatment in the immediate aftermath.

He was “covered in blood head to toe pleading for help” and was recorded by passersby using their phone while in the distressed state.

“He was a gentle man and he was stripped, he was attacked. He told us what happened, that they punched him in the head first. He had about an inch and a half gash above his eyebrow, and then about an inch above his other eyebrow,” Murray said

“Then they took his head and rammed it into a lamppost three times.

“Then they all punched him and kicked him, and they stripped his shoes, off his trousers, off his underwear off. They took his phone and they took his money, and then they left him for dead.”

Murray described how she used her cycling gear to compress the wounds on the man’s skull.

“His legs were completely saturated in blood,” Murray said. “The blood had actually congealed so much we had to cut his jacket often to check for wounds on his chest.”

She said she believed the incident was “pure racism, leading to innocent people being attacked.”

Local councillor Mick Duff said it was an “appalling” incident and needed full investigation.

“There’s no place for this type of behavior in our society today, absolutely none, and it’s fueled by conspiracy theorists and far-right material,” Duff told The Journal.

“What sort of a society turns on a person like that? I mean just by judging the person by the colour of their skin and the fact that they were walking alone.

“I sincerely hope that the guards fully investigate this and appeal to anybody who has any form of information to come forward and give it to the guards.”

Gardaí seek information on attack

A garda spokesperson said that gardaí were appealing for information in relation to the incident.

“Gardaí in Tallaght were alerted to an incident at Parkhill Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on the evening of Saturday 19th July, 2025 at approximately 6pm,” a garda spokesperson said

“Gardaí attended the scene and a male, aged in his 40s was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with injuries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”

With reporting by Niall O’Connor