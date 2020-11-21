#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 21 November 2020
Gardaí seize €5m worth of ecstasy tablets and MDMA in Dublin

No arrests have been made.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 12:13 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED approximately €5 million of suspected ecstasy and MDMA following a search at a premises in the Tallaght area of Dublin yesterday.

As a result of information received by gardaí yesterday afternoon, a search warrant was obtained and executed for the premises.

The search was conducted by gardaí from Tallaght garda station and officers from the Tallaght district drugs unit.

During the course of this search, gardaí located two large plastic barrels which contained 76.9kg of suspected ecstasy tablets packed in bags and 8.27kg of suspected MDMA in blocks.

Source: An Garda Síochána

The total value of the drugs seized is believed to be €5 million. All drugs seized are subject to analysis.

Gardaí said the scene is currently preserved for technical examination. No arrests have been made.

Michelle Hennessy
