Two pedestrians dead in separate collisions in Dublin

TWO PEDESTRIANS HAVE died after separate collisions in Dublin yesterday evening.

One incident in Tallaght saw a young man hit by an SUV while at around the same time in Summerhill a man was struck by a car.

At approximately 7:15pm yesterday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted after the 23-year-old pedestrian was struck on the N81, Tallaght.

He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

“The deceased has been removed to the Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem examination will be carried out,” a Garda spokesman said.

Advertisement

An examination of the scene by forensic specialists was carried out overnight and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí at Tallaght Station are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Slightly earlier, at approximately 7:00pm, Gardaí were called to the scene of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred on Summerhill Parade.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was brought to the Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.