Gardaí appeal for witnesses after female pedestrian (50s) hit by car in Tallaght

GARDAI ARE APPEALING for witnesses to come forward after a woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Tallaght.

The woman, who is in her 50s, is being treated for serious injuries after a car hit her on the N81 in Dublin at around 3:20pm yesterday.

She has been taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in this area at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.