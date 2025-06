TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS is to attend a meeting of EU foreign ministers today to discuss the conflict between Israel and Iran and EU efforts “to de-escalate the situation”.

Harris will attend the conference by video link today.

Iran and Israel have been arch-foes for decades, but are now actively attacking each other after Israel launched attacks on Iran on Friday.

According to figures released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office yesterday, a total of 24 people have been killed in Israel since the first Iranian shots fired in response to the Israeli strikes on Friday.

Iran’s health ministry reported at least 224 people killed and more than 1,200 wounded in Israeli attacks since Friday.

Yesterday, several Irish MEPs slammed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for publicly supporting Israel and placing blame on Iran in the escalating Middle East conflict, accusing her of acting without the consensus or mandate of EU member states.

In a statement on Sunday evening, following a call with Netanyahu, von der Leyen claimed that Iran “is the main source of regional instability” in the Middle East and implied that the nation was at fault for the ongoing conflict with Israel.

In the statement following her call with Netanyahu, von der Leyen pointed to the UN nuclear watchdog’s finding earlier in the week that Iran was not in compliance with its obligations.

“In this context, I underlined that Israel has the right to defend itself,” she said.

“Europe has always been clear: Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon. There is an urgent need for a negotiated solution,” she said.

Speaking ahead of today’s meeting, Harris said that he is “deeply concerned” by the “escalation” in both countries’ strikes on each other. He issued a call for restraint by all involved.

“I look forward to discussing with my colleagues how the EU can support international efforts to bring about urgent de-escalation, to allow space for dialogue and diplomacy. A lasting solution to the Iranian nuclear issue can best be ensured through a negotiated solution.”

Harris added that Irish embassies in Tehran and Tel Aviv remain in “close contact” with Irish citizens on the ground.

“Any Irish citizens in the region are advised to remain in close contact with their nearest Embassy, to be vigilant, and to follow the advice of local authorities, including any orders to shelter in place. We continue to advise against all travel to Iran and Israel for Irish citizens.”