SEVERAL IRISH MEPs have slammed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for publicly supporting Israel and placing blame on Iran in the escalating Middle East conflict, accusing her of acting without the consensus or mandate of EU member states.

In a statement yesterday evening, following a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, von der Leyen claimed that Iran “is the main source of regional instability” in the Middle East and implied that the nation was at fault for the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Israel launched an attack on Iranian nuclear infrastructure and other targets on Friday, which killed the head of an Iranian military organisation, alongside a deputy and another commander.

That evening, Iran launched approximately 100 ballistic missiles at several Israeli sites, including the city of Tel Aviv.

Several waves of strikes from both nations have followed in the days since.

Iran’s health ministry says at least 224 people have been killed by Israeli strikes since Friday, while Israeli officials say that at least 24 people have been killed as a result of strikes in Israel.

In the statement following her call with Netanyahu, von der Leyen pointed to the UN nuclear watchdog’s finding earlier in the week that Iran was not in compliance with its obligations.

“In this context, I underlined that Israel has the right to defend itself,” she said.

“Europe has always been clear: Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon. There is an urgent need for a negotiated solution,” she said.

Her comments have sparked widespread backlash from Irish MEPs, who argue that she is acting without a mandate on the conflict.

‘Should not represent EU’

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews told The Journal that it is “highly debatable” to claim that Iran “is the main source of regional instability”.

“President von der Leyen should represent the EU as a whole in this crisis, in line with international law, and not keep going on pro-Israeli solo runs,” Andrews said.

He said that Netanyahu’s speech justifying the strikes on Friday “echoed President Bush’s justification for attacking Iraq in 2003”.

“This crisis with Iran should not distract us from the continuing murderous assaults on Gaza and the West Bank,” Andrews added.

He said that EU officials will meet later this month to decide on the future of the EU-Israel trade agreement, which is vital to the Israeli economy.

The EU is one of Israel’s largest trading partners, making up 22.7% of the country’s exports, and 31.2% of their imports.

“Now is the time for the EU to finally act,” Andrews said.

Dublin MEPs Lynn Boylan and Barry Andrews. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan similarly slammed von der Leyen’s apparent “solo run”, adding that she “doesn’t have a mandate from the member states to do so”.

Boylan also criticised von der Leyen for her phone call with Netanyahu.

What is she doing picking up the phone and speaking to a man who has an international arrest warrant out for him on war crimes? Did that come up at the phone call?

Boylan added that she would like to see von der Leyen condemn Israel’s attacks on Iran, stating that Israel “is the key actor for instability in the region”.

“They’ve now targeted peacekeeping troops in Lebanon, they’re committing war crimes and genocide in Gaza, they have shot at EU officials and diplomats, and now they’re launching an attack on Iran.

“So it’s very clear who the key actor for instability in the region is, and in this case, it’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel,” Boylan said.

‘Her credibility is shot’

Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher said that the EU’s role in the Middle East should be “that of an honest broker” in an effort to deescalate the tensions and violence, and said von der Leyen’s comments “do not achieve this goal”.

“The comments were akin, in my opinion, to giving European political cover to Israel’s actions,” Kelleher said.

“This has been my longstanding criticism of President von der Leyen when it comes to issues related to Israel, and it should stop,” he added.

Kelleher (left) and Ó Riordáin (right) criticised von der Leyen's recent statements. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Aodhán Ó Riordáin, Labour MEP for Dublin, stated that von der Leyen’s ”blinkered approach” to the issue is “not in sync with Europeans”.

He added that he does not think her position is “tenable”, and believes that “her stature and her credibility is shot.”

“The problem is that it really undermines European institutions, because this place is supposed to be something that stands up against naked nationalism, authoritarian regimes,” Ó Riordáin said.

“The European Parliament is supposed to be something that puts the human condition at the center of things. We make grandiose speeches in this place all the time about how we can’t go back, and yet Israel is allowed to do whatever the hell it wants.”

Separately, Von der Leyen said Netanyahu has promised to increase aid access to Gaza during their call on Sunday.

Speaking at the G7 summit in Canada, she pledged to follow up on the commitment and ensure aid is reaching those in need.

Gaza has faced severe shortages after Israel’s months-long blockade and bombardment, prompting UN warnings that the entire population is at risk of famine.

Aid deliveries have resumed through a controversial, military-coordinated effort which has been widely criticised by the UN and humanitarian groups.