TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has said he is “alarmed” by the Hungarian parliament’s overwhelming support for new legislation limiting the rights of the country’s LGBTQ+ community.

It comes as the Central European state’s National Assembly voted 136 in favour and 27 against banning Pride marches across the country, a decision which was met with protests on the streets of the Hungarian capital Budapest.

The new restrictions will also see the introduction of facial recognition technology to more accurately identify and punish those who attend such gatherings.

Supporters of the LGBTQ+ community gather in Budapest on Tuesday to light flares in protest. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Fidesz, the country’s right-wing ruling party headed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fast-tracked the approval of the bill after only introducing it on Monday.

According to Orbán’s government, the passing of the bill is part of wider “child protection” legislation which outlaws the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality to those under 18.

Advertisement

The Tánaiste released a statement this morning expressing his disapproval of the passing of the sweeping new law.

“The EU is founded on fundamental values which all member states are obligated to uphold and defend,” he said.

“This development is the latest in a series of measures by the Hungarian government which targets civil society space, independent media and minorities, including the LGBTQ+ community.”

Hungary has a history of targeted restrictions on the rights of members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community which it accuses of promoting “sexual propaganda” and has even gone as far as heavily fining booksellers in the country who fail to cover LGBTQ-themed books in opaque wrapping while on display.

The Tánaiste continued: “Ireland will continue to stand up for those targeted by such regressive measures. We will also continue to strongly support the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary, and will vocally defend their rights, as guaranteed under EU law.

“We urge the Hungarian Government to cease targeting the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary and urge them to abide by their obligations under EU Law.”

Similar laws have been enacted in Russia in recent years; its supreme court banned the LGBTQ movement in 2023 and made gender transition surgery for transgender people illegal.

Crackdowns in Russia have gone as far as labelling the promotion of homosexual lifestyles as “Satanism”, and the movement is currently designated as extremist.