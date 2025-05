TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has told the Dáil that the Israeli government is committing genocide in Gaza during a heated exchange with independent TD Catherine Connolly this afternoon.

Last week, Harris had said that recent comments from the Israeli government mean “we are now very much in the space of genocidal activity” – but today’s comments are the first time that he has explicitly described Israel’s actions as genocide.

The comment comes just one day after Taoiseach Micheál Martin also told the Dáil that the Israeli government is committing genocide in Gaza.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, Galway TD Catherine Connolly took aim at what she described as “cognitive dissonance” by the government in regards to Israel.

She said that it was time to “make our words mean something”.

Catherine Connolly speaking during Leaders' Questions. Oireachtas TV Oireachtas TV

“We need to call out the narrative for what it is – and the narrative is that Israel is a rogue state, it is not a democratic state.”

Harris reiterated his call for a two-state solution, and noted a distinction between “the Israeli government and the Israeli people”.

“I believe there’s many people in Israel who would be utterly horrified at the decisions being taken by the Netanyahu government, which are genocidal, which are war crimes, which are starving children, which is in breach of international law,” Harris told TDs in attendance.

Yesterday, four Palestinians died when a UN warehouse storing food was stormed, as the food crisis in Gaza worsens.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 55 people so far today, including 23 killed in an intense wave of strikes on central Gaza’s Bureij refugee camps.

‘Load of palaver’

Connolly slammed what she described as government inaction on the issue, adding: “You’re waiting for morally corrupt EU take action”.

“They’re the second-biggest supplier of arms to the genocide. Let’s call a spade a spade.”

She told Harris that while he “had no issue” criticising Russia, the same criticism was not thrown at Israel.

Connolly also criticised the visit of US Congressman Brian Mast to Kerry last week. The Florida Republican is known for his controversial views on Palestinians – he previously called for Israel to enter Gaza and “kick the shit out of them”, referring to Palestinians.

Connolly slammed the visit, as she said the US politician was “fêted” by Harris’ Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil colleagues.

“Stand up and account for what we’re going to do when you say that there are war crimes and genocide,” Connolly said, while Harris shook his head.

Advertisement

Harris slammed the criticism from Connolly as a load of palaver. Oireachtas TV Oireachtas TV

Snapping back at Connolly’s criticism as “a load of palaver”, Harris said that she “has such vitriol” against the government parties that “you cannot ever rise above and rise to the moment”.

“We are the first government in the European Union to say that what Israel is doing is genocide,” Harris said.

“Then what are you going to do about it?” Connolly shouted back.

Visibly irritated, Harris replied: “We’re going to pass the Occupied Territories Bill”, reiterating several times that “We’re going to pass that!”

“While you’re standing there just throwing brickmats at me, we’re working to support the people of Palestine.

Get beyond yourself with this narrative of ‘you have all the moral authority, and we’re terrible people’.

“The only chamber that I ever go into in the entire world that people acknowledge that the government of Ireland are standing with the people of Palestine, standing up for human rights, standing up for international law, is here, when you get up and distort with your ideology, the actions of this government,” Harris added.

‘Slander’

Separately, President Michael D Higgins also described a “slander” and “propaganda” campaign against Ireland by Israel, which he said has labelled individuals “antisemitic” for criticising the Netanyahu cabinet.

Higgins, who has been a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza as its military continues its offensive in the country, he has condemned the country’s aid blockade on the territory and its bombardments of the population.

Israel has issued pointed criticism against Ireland and other European governments who have been vocally opposed to its actions – oftentimes labelling them as antisemitic.

Speaking today, the president claimed he and other individuals who have criticised Israel have been subjected to a “propaganda campaign in Ireland”.

He said the campaign is “active” in the US, leading to questions among politicians and businesses on whether to continue relations with Ireland. He said it “breaks my heart” that countries are still holding back on calls for a ceasefire.

He denounced suggestions that criticism of the Israeli government is antisemitic. He also condemned the practices of the Israeli-backed aid programme in Gaza, which has led to deadly stampedes in recent days.

One person died and dozens more were injured after the Israeli military opened fire at one of the centres in Rafah on Tuesday. An aid worker told The Journal yesterday that the programme was “humiliating and insulting” to people in Gaza.

“The boxes that they’re distributing [...] they’re branded products, being credited for the future private sector of retail. You can just look at the wrappings,” President Higgins said.

“Imagine getting a starving person something wrapped in your own brand so that you will have opportunities in the future?”

He continued with his condemnation of Israel’s claims that Ireland is antisemitic. The President said the Irish public are some of the “best-informed people” on the actions of Israel.

He said this was as a result of the soldiers from the Defence Forces who have attended peacekeeping missions in Lebanon, where Israel clashes with Hezbollah militants.

“We are among the best-informed people, thanks to all those families who sent their soldiers – daughters and sons – on peacekeeping to the Lebanon,” he said.

“And I salute them because when they come back, they tell the truth of what was their experience.”