TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has said members of the Dáil should not be divided along political lines when it comes to the “genocidal actions” of Israel against the Paelestinian people in Gaza.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Harris was asked about recent comments by Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman regarding the government’s approach to progressing the Occupied Territories Bill.

The government has faced consistent criticism for the length of time it has taken to bring the bill forward for legislative scrutiny.

The original form of the bill would have banned trade in goods and services with illegally occupied territories, most notably from Israeli settlements in Palestine, which are illegal under international law.

The government has blamed the delay on issues related to the constitutionality of the bill and the inclusion of services in the original version.

Earlier this month, O’Gorman said that when he was in government, legal advice submitted by the attorney general made no mention of services being an issue.

Advertisement

O’Gorman accused the current government of introducing issues related to services as an excuse for delaying passing the bill.

“It’s a delaying tactic,” he said.

Today, Harris said: “I don’t understand why we have to divide along political lines on genocidal actions that are happening right now in Gaza.”

Harris’ reference to Israels actions in Gaza being “genocidal” marks a departure from the language used by government officials since the war in Gaza began. The government has, so far, avoided using that language.

“Nobody has a monopoly of concern,” he said.

“Nobody isn’t disgusted, appalled and outraged. And I think it’s about time everybody in Dáil Éireann puts their party jersey aside and pulls together here, and tries to take practical action. That’s what the people of Ireland want.”

Harris is to bring a memo about the bill to cabinet today, after meeting with the author of the original bill, Senator Frances Black.

He said he hopes the bill will reach committee stage before the Dáil’s summer recess in July.