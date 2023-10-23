Tánaiste says schemes on a ‘scale we haven’t seen before’ required after Midleton flooding

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has said schemes “on a scale that we haven’t seen before” are required after recent flooding in Midleton in Co Cork.

Hundreds of homes were flooded in Midleton last week and cars were submerged in flood waters following Storm Babet.

Speaking this morning at a Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Micheál Martin said he spoke with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over the weekend, as well Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys and Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

The Tánaiste added that he will be speaking to Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe later.

European Union Tánaiste Micheál Martin speaking at the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg this morning European Union

“I’ve been to the area,” said Martin.

“This was a climate event of a huge scale, which has really devastated the businesses in Midleton, many people who had just bought their houses, having them destroyed.”

Martin was asked by reporters if payments in excess of €70,000 would be available for businesses impacted by the flooding.

It’s believed that Enterprise Minister Simon Conveney will bring a memo before Cabinet tomorrow seeking a significant increase on the existing scheme which caps payments to businesses at €20,000.

Martin noted that there are two schemes currently in place, one for households and one for businesses.

However, Martin added that the government is “looking at revising the existing schemes” because “we don’t believe they’re fit for purpose”.

“I think the interventions will have to be on a scale that we haven’t seen before,” said Martin.

“I don’t want to get into the specifics because the cabinet has to discuss this, but it’s a collective all-party decision.

“We all saw it firsthand, and we listened to the people on the ground, both those living in homes and living in businesses.

“It’s clear that something significantly extra is required here now, to enable the households to get back into their homes – many are in hotels at the moment – and to enable businesses to get off the ground and their employees back working.”

A Status Yellow warning for rain is currently in place across Co Cork and will remain in place until 4am tomorrow morning.