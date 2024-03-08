Tánaiste says Sinn Féin should apologise for IRA’s actions during Troubles, following Stakeknife report

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has called on Sinn Féin to “unreservedly apologise” for the IRA’s actions during the Troubles.

He added that Sinn Féin “must accept that the war was wrong, futile, and essentially an attack on its own community”.

Martin was speaking in response to the release of an interim report of Operation Kenova, a major independent investigation into the British Army agent Stakeknife.

Stakeknife was the British Army’s top agent inside the IRA’s Internal Security Unit (ISU) and the report concluded he “cost more lives than he saved”.

The agent Stakeknife was widely believed to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, who was in his 70s when he died last year.

The report found that members of the IRA’s ISU were “responsible for torture, inhumane and degrading treatment and murder, including of children, vulnerable adults, those with learning difficulties”.

Freddie Scappaticci, who is widely believed to be the agent Stakeknife Pacemaker Press Pacemaker Press

The 208-page report calls for apologies from the UK Government and the IRA to bereaved families and surviving victims.

Martin today remarked that the report “laid bare the futility, immorality, and the sordid nature of the Provisional IRA campaign”.

He noted that the report also stated that the “sickening crimes committed by the PIRA ISU against those accused or suspected of being agents represented the worst of what one human being will do to another”.

Martin added: “The report is clear. The PIRA’s response to those who were supposed to have informed against it was torture and murder.

“Statements from very prominent Sinn Féin leaders at the time supported these actions.”

The interim report noted a remark from former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams, made at a news conference which was held close to the family home of a man murdered for allegedly being an agent.

“Like anyone else living in West Belfast [he knew] that the consequence for informing is death,” said Adams.

And in a TV interview with BBC Spotlight, Martin McGuinness said: “If republican activists go over to the other side, then they more than anyone else are absolutely and totally aware what the penalty for doing that is.”

Martin said the report “finds that public comments of PIRA and Sinn Féin about the ISU’s conduct and the consequences of being an agent created an environment of significant intimidation for victim’s families within sections of the nationalist community”.

“Sinn Féin as a political party must accept that the war was wrong, futile, and essentially an attack on its own community,” said Martin.

“It should unreservedly apologise and state unequivocally that the PIRA’s activities and actions were wrong.”

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste said there was a “profound failure and an appalling dereliction of duty” by the RUC’s Special Branch, which was the lead for intelligence during the Troubles, and the British Army’s the Force Research Unit.

The interim report found that the Special Branch and the FRU withheld information about their agents in order to protect them from compromise and withdrawal.

The end result was that some very serious criminal offences, including murder, were not prevented or investigated when they could and should have been.

Elsewhere, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said “the fact that the security services had so many agents working at the top of the PIRA, is testament to their success”.

“Whilst having lessons to learn for the UK Government, the report reminds us that the intelligence agencies had infiltrated the PIRA to such an extent that they rendered the organisation almost inoperable,” said Donaldson in reaction to the interim report.

He added: “Working within the Security Forces was a role of honour in the Troubles. It was a courageous role undertaken by people who wanted to defeat terrorism, protect the entire community, and secure peace for us all.

“Whilst some will want to rewrite history and develop their own narrative of the past which blames those who tried to uphold the law as much as the terrorists, this is a distortion of reality.”