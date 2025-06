TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has called for a review of HIQA’s regulatory framework after an RTÉ Investigates programme highlighted poor treatment and practice within two privately-owned care homes.

Both care facilities – The Residence Portlaoise and Beneavin Manor in Glasnevin – are under the ownership of Emeis Ireland, formerly known as Orpea.

Emeis operates 27 nursing homes across the country after entering the Irish market in 2022.

It was revealed this week that the nursing homes regulator HIQA (Health Information and Quality Authority) had stopped new admissions to The Residence in Portlaoise in April.

HIQA said it was “very concerned” over the “distressing” scenes in the RTÉ programme.

Speaking to reporters today, Martin described the scenes in the RTÉ Investigates programme as “horrific, shocking and absolutely unacceptable”.

He said there was a lack of a “clear ethos and framework” and that there are “issues for HIQA’s approach to this”.

“I think HIQA will be examining that aspect of it,” said Martin, “in terms of the methodology used to inspect.

“Are there better ways of getting under this to make sure that this does not happen again.”

He then called for “increased vigilance from the regulatory approach” and added that this is “something that the government will be looking at”.

Martin said he has spoken with both Kieran O’Donnell, Minister of State for Older People, and Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill on the issue.

He further remarked that the issue is “fundamentally about regulation” but added that HIQA is “well resourced”.

And while Martin said HIQA has been “effective and impactful in many areas”, he added that “there has to be an examination” because the “regulatory framework didn’t catch very horrific and shocking behaviour towards elderly people in nursing homes”.

Martin also said that there will now be a “full look” at all the homes under Emeis’s ownership.

Meanwhile, Martin remarked that Ireland is “one of the more young populations in Europe, but we’re aging fast”.

However, he said there is a “multi-stranded approach to aging” by the government and that a new national safeguarding policy is being developed.

But while he remarked that this new policy “would be an additional help”, he added: “But fundamentally, it’s behaviour on a day-to-day basis and how homes are operated, and it’s the regulation of that that ultimately will still have to be the first response and key response to situations like this.”

He also said there will continue to be a mix of public and private care homes due to the need to be “absolutely realistic and pragmatic about the population growth and the aging of the population”.