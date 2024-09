TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has condemned reports of an alleged bomb threat at Minister for Justice Helen McEntee’s home this afternoon.

Speaking to reporters, the Taoiseach said that the reports of such a threat were “horrific”.

“My colleague and friend, Minister Helen McEntee works hard every day in the interest of people in this country, and herself and her family are entitled to absolute safety in their own home and everywhere else,” he said.

“This sort of behaviour should always be condemned by all.”

Gardaí earlier confirmed that they were “investigating a potential threat against an elected representative in the east of the country”, but added that “it does not comment on security details relating to individual State officials or Government ministers.”

Harris continued: “I think we’ve always been very clear that the overwhelming majority of people in this country are decent people who respect democracy, the institutions of our state. Unfortunately, there’s a small but growing group of people who seek to undermine that.

“That threat is real, and I’m quite clear that it is real, but I also have great confidence in the work of An Garda Síochána in keeping people safe and no matter what political persuasion politicians from, whether it’s the government minister, whether it’s the member of the opposition, this sort of behaviour is utterly despicable.”

In March of this year, a convicted rapist who made a hoax bomb threat to the Minister McEntee’s house from the Midlands Prison was sentenced to an additional two years in prison.

The convict rang the Samaritans and falsely reported that “explosives” were planted at the Minister’s house.