GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men this morning in County Wicklow, as part of an investigation into alleged harassment of an elected official.

It is understood that the official in question is Taoiseach Simon Harris, and that the alleged offences occured earlier this month.

The three men, two of whom are in their 40s, and another in his 30s, are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda stations in County Wicklow.

A number of protests have occured at the Taoiseach’s home in Wicklow recently, including one last week and another in May.

An Garda Síochána have said that an investigation is ongoing.