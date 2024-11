TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has congratulated Donald Trump on his “comprehensive victory” in their first phone call since the US presidential election.

A statement by the government said they reflected on Ireland’s ties with America and said “they hoped to meet soon”.

“The Taoiseach and President Trump discussed the many serious challenges the world faces, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“President-elect Trump extended his best wishes to the people of Ireland and he and the Taoiseach agreed to stay in touch.”

Speaking to reporters this evening, Harris said of the 20-minute conversation: “We did discuss the fact that Ireland is in a good economic location, that Ireland’s economy is doing well.

“[Trump] spoke fondly of his experience of doing business in Ireland himself.”

He said Trump expressed a desire to come to Ireland again. The President-elect owns a hotel and golf course in Doonbeg, Co Clare, which he regularly visits.

The Taoiseach added that they had a discussion about “the importance of peace in the world”, referring to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Harris said there will be a visit from Trump “soon”.

With reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill