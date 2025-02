TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has paid tribute to former Fianna Fáil TD and Minister of State Dan Wallace, who has died aged 82.

Wallace was first elected to the Dáil in 1982 for the Cork North-Central constituency and was successfully re-elected in every general election until his retirement in 2007.

Martin said this is a “testament to the deep trust and respect he earned from his community”.

Wallace served as Minister of State at the Department of the Environment from 1992-1993 and again between 1997 and 2002.

He also served as Lord Mayor of Cork from 1985 to 1986.

Martin said that Wallace was a “dedicated public servant who gave almost 25 years of his life to representing the people of Cork North Central in Dáil Éireann”.

Martin further described Wallace as a “tireless advocate for the people of the north side of Cork city” and that his “passion for serving his people was unwavering”.

“On a personal level, I will miss Dan greatly,” said Martin.

Martin canvassed with Wallace during the three general elections of the 1981-1982 period,and remarked that he “learned so much about the nuts and bolts of electoral politics from those days and from Dan”.

“Since becoming leader, he encouraged me greatly and would text me advice on a regular basis,” said Martin.

He added: “Beyond his many political achievements, those of us who had the privilege to work alongside him will always remember his quick wit, his warmth, and the great sense of humour that made him such a pleasure to serve with.

“He was not just a valued colleague but a cherished friend. He personified the decency, good nature and fighting spirit of the north side of Cork.”

Martin said his thoughts are with Wallace’s family and that “his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him”.

On behalf of Fianna Fáil, Martin offered condolences to Dan’s wife Ethel, his sons Damian and Kieran, daughters Fiona, Nicola, and Andrea, his grandchildren and the wider family.

A book of condolences will open in Cork City Hall tomorrow.