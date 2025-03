EUROPE HAS TO become self-reliant when it comes to defending its borders, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said, as he disagreed with the First Minister of Northern Ireland’s criticism of a deal to send Belfast-made missiles to Ukraine.

The British Government announced this week that the Thales plant in east Belfast will supply 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine in a deal worth up to almost €2 billion (£1.6 billion).

Michelle O’Neill criticised the decision, claiming that it was “incredulous” to increase military spending after Westminster announced major cuts to public services in the last UK budget.

The First Minister pointed to recent public service cuts, winter fuel payment cuts, national insurance hikes and inheritance tax changes for farmers. She said the North’s history is an example of the importance of working towards negotiation and peace.

However, O’Neill added: “I think at a time like that, rather than buying weapons of war, I would rather see the money invested in public services.”

Speaking in Liverpool this evening, where Micheál Martin is due to meet with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Taoiseach said he did not agree with the First Minister, and insisted that Europe needed to invest in defence.

“The bottom line is that Europe has to become more self reliant in respect to defense capability, military capability and security capability,” he told reporters this evening.

He added that the “big issue” in Europe is that the continent “stands relatively exposed”. He said there are many eastern EU member states who have “genuine fears” over the potential for Russian aggression.

“I wouldn’t agree with the First Minister,” the Taoiseach said.

“I think it’s nobody likes the utilisation [of weapons]. I certainly don’t. All my life, I’ve been on the peace side of the equation and I still am.”

He added, however: “Collectively, people are coming to the conclusion that Europe needs to improve and enhance its capability in order to have a deterrence there, to avoid any attempted encroachment on any member state of the European Union.”