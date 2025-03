NORTHERN IRELAND’S FIRST Minister has said she is “incredulous” at a large order for a Belfast plant to supply missiles for Ukraine.

The Thales plant in east Belfast is to supply 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine in a deal worth up to £1.6 billion (€1.94 billion), the UK Government has announced.

However, Michelle O’Neill said she found the deal “incredulous” at the time of public service cuts, winter fuel payment cuts, national insurance hikes and inheritance tax changes for farmers.

Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday, she said: “I think at a time like that, rather than buying weapons of war, I would rather see the money invested in public services.”

O’Neill also said she felt the focus of the international community “should always be to work towards negotiation and peace settlements”.

“Our own example here will tell us that,” she added.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Sunday that the lightweight-multirole missiles (LMM) will be made at the Thales weapons plant in Belfast, creating 200 jobs.

“This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now and strengthen Ukraine in securing the peace when it comes,” he said.

The missiles, which are capable of flying at 1.5 times the speed of sound and striking targets more than 6km away, can be used to attack enemy vehicles, boats and drones.

UUP MLA Steve Aiken raised O’Neill’s comments later in the Assembly chamber to deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, against the commitments to driving the economy in the region.

Little-Pengelly responded praising Northern Ireland’s “fantastic aerospace and defence industry”.

“So much of that is around supporting people to secure peace,” she told MLAs.

“We do all want to see peace. We want to see a peaceful outcome negotiated.

“We should be very proud of the world-class products and contribution that they are making in very, very important areas.”

Earlier, during a press conference at Stormont, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the deal is “hugely significant” for the Belfast workforce.

Robinson also described the recent heated Oval Office confrontation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “appalling”.

“It is a hugely significant order,” he said.

He added: “This order of 5,000 units is hugely significant for the Belfast workforce. It is a recognition of their skill and what they do in our city.”