THE TAOISEACH HAS called for judicial training of judges in sentencing in cases like that of Limerick woman Natasha O’Brien and said that the Defence Forces has serious questions to answer in how they are handling cases.

Simon Harris was speaking this morning to reporters before he attended the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The Taoiseach said that the Defence Forces have “very grave, serious questions” to answer in regard to their handling of cases.

The outcry following the Cathal Crotty case has led to the focus turning to a number of other cases including that of Petty Officer David O’Gorman who has continued in his service in the Naval Service despite a conviction for assaulting his girlfriend in a domestic incident.

The Journal reported yesterday that there is now an investigation in the Defence Forces into that case and an audit of all current and concluded cases.

The internal discipline process had started in regard to the O’Gorman case who was convicted last November but given a suspended sentence by Judge Tom O’Donnell – the same judge as in the of Cathal Crotty case.

The case of Cathal Crotty saw the 22 year old Private who is based at Sarsfield Barracks in Limerick receive a suspended sentence for the unprovoked attack on Natasha O’Brien on the city’s O’Connell Street. A Defence Forces officer was in court monitoring proceedings.

Both men are facing internal discipline processes and they both have been warned that they are facing dismissal from the Irish Defence Forces.

The Taoiseach thanked Natasha O’Brien for speaking up and showing “courage” while bringing to the public’s attention “a number of very concerning situations”.

Harris said he was unable to comment on court matters but did say that the Director of Public Prosecutions can decide to take an appeal in 28 days after the conviction if they “should they decide that is the appropriate thing to do”.

“I think this has also shone a very serious light in relationship to the defense forces. I think it raises very grave, serious questions. There can be no hiding place in the defense forces, nor indeed in my view, any place or anyone in the Defence Forces who has been convicted of domestic sexual or gender based violence,” he said.

Harris denied that what he was saying was a mere “soundbite”.

The Taoiseach did not comment directly on the court or criticise Judge O’Donnell’s handling of the sentencing directly but did call for greater training for judges.

“What has clearly been seen, and I can’t comment on the specific court case, but what we have seen in the last number of days is how far we have to go to get to that point [of zero tolerance approach to domestic violence].

“I think this raises a number of important issues and I need to talk more broadly than the specific case. Judicial training, sentencing guidelines, the work of the Judicial Council, I think these are practical actions that need to absolutely be considered in terms of next steps,” he added.