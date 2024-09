SIMON HARRIS HAS accepted an invitation to visit Washington next month for a meeting with Joe Biden.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach said Harris and Biden will both speak at an event to mark the centenary of the bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The US was the first country to recognise Ireland’s place among the nations of the world, on 7 October 1924.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said the event will also be an “opportunity to reflect on President Biden’s career-long friendship with Ireland”.

While in Washington DC, the Taoiseach will also undertake a number of other engagements.

This visit will be Harris’s first to the White House as Taoiseach and his first meeting with Joe Biden.

The date of the visit has not yet been made public.