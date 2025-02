TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he would “absolutely” invite US President Donald Trump to Ireland following his journey to the White House next month.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Martin said he expects a meeting with Trump to take place in the Oval Office and will be arranged through the local Irish embassy in Washington D.C.

Asked if he would invite the American President to Ireland, ahead of a cabinet meeting in Dublin this morning, Martin said: “We would absolutely invite Trump to Ireland. He’s welcome here.”

Trump previously visited Ireland as President in 2019, meeting with then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport before travelling to his hotel and golf resort in Dunbeg, Co Clare.

Visits to Ireland are commonly extended to the President by the Taoiseach following the annual meeting in Washington. No invited has been extended to Martin visit the Oval Office, though he said the meeting is normally arranged through officials and diplomats.

The Taoiseach, along with a number of other ministers, will flock to the United States to engaged with American politicians and communities for St Patrick’s Day next month. Martin is due to travel to Texas before making his way to the White House.

Reacting to the announcement today, People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger – whose party has called on Martin not to attend the White House visit this year – said there would be a “huge response” to a visit by Trump to Ireland.

Speaking outside the Dáil today, she said: “I can see the protest marches gathering about that. We’ve had regular protests on the issue, particularly on Palestine.

“I think there’s a very strong anti-imperialist mood in Ireland. And I think if Trump came, there’d be a huge response in opposition to that.”

Asked if it was right to call on the Taoiseach to sit out the proceedings in Washington, Coppinger said: “I wouldn’t have much faith in Micheál Martin standing up to Donald Trump, because we haven’t seen any evidence of that.”