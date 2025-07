TÁNAISTE AND TRADE minister Simon Harris has said US President Donald Trump’s threatened 30% tariff on good from the EU could accelerate potential job losses in Ireland.

Harris is due to tell his cabinet colleagues this morning that the government’s has agreed to back the EU in its continued negotiations, in an attempt to negate the implementation of tariffs from the US.

It comes after the EU’s trade boss Maroš Šefčovič said a 30% blanket tariff from the US would make trade between the two markers virtually impossible, and warned that Europe would have a firm response on €72bn worth of American goods.

The US’ latest announcement of an increased blanket tariff of 30% on goods from the EU if there is no deal by 1 August could result in a devastating trade war.

Harris will today tell ministers that current projections suggest a serious negative impact on the Irish economic performance.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has previously said that tariffs would not directly result in job cuts, but rather slow down the creation of new jobs in the Irish employment market.

The government has previously outlined that the Irish economy is expected to remain strong in the face of 10% tariffs, albeit with slower growth expected.

European trade ministers condemned the 30% tariff proposal and supported further dialogue between the EU and the US.

Trade Commissioner Šefčovič said yesterday that both negotiating teams were moving towards finalising a deal last week, and agreed when asked if he felt let down that the US President had threatened to place a 30% tariff on the EU.

He said that, despite the threat from Trump, American negotiators are pleased to continue negotiations:

“We are showing an enormous patience and enormous creativity to find solutions, but if it reaches 30+%, quite simply, the trading as we know it will not continue, with a huge negative effect on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Government has already conceded that tariffs may have an impact on measures included in Budget 2026. Business representative group Ibec today has said that the taxes pose long-term threats to competitiveness in certain sectors.

It has said that employer PRSI, trade supports for business owners and commercial energy costs must be addressed in Budget 2026 to avoid tax-related disincentives for job creation, particularly in the context of the tariff’s potential impacts.